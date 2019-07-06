Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Spanish Town Road overnight

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at 1935 Spanish Town Road at 1:22 a.m. Saturday morning.

Greg Dixon, 30 years old, was found in the front yard of his residence with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives do not have a motive or any suspects at this time. Anyone with information related to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.