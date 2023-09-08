93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man found dead off Airline Highway Friday morning

1 hour 54 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, September 08 2023 Sep 8, 2023 September 08, 2023 11:00 AM September 08, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

EDITOR'S NOTE: Police initially reported the death as a shooting, but police have since determined the death was caused by an overdose.

----------

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a death that happened early Friday morning. 

Trending News

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was found dead on St. Gerard Avenue at Airline Highway. The death was initially reported as a shooting but have since determined the death was caused by an overdose. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days