93°
Latest Weather Blog
Man found dead off Airline Highway Friday morning
EDITOR'S NOTE: Police initially reported the death as a shooting, but police have since determined the death was caused by an overdose.
----------
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a death that happened early Friday morning.
Trending News
The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was found dead on St. Gerard Avenue at Airline Highway. The death was initially reported as a shooting but have since determined the death was caused by an overdose.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU set to increase ticket prices for women's basketball; football tickets could...
-
Candidates square off in gubernatorial debate, with one notable absence
-
Gunfire caught on video in Denham Springs subdivision
-
One dead after early-morning shooting off Geronimo Street
-
Vacant house ruled total loss after being target of two arsons in...