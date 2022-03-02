Man fatally struck while walking along I-10 in New Orleans overnight

Photo: DOTD via WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-10 just hours after Mardi Gras celebrations came to a close in New Orleans.

WWL-TV reports the wreck happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on the interstate near the Carrollton Avenue exit. Police said the man was walking alongside the westbound lanes when he was hit by a pickup truck.

According to authorities, the driver remained on scene until first responders arrived.

No other details related to the wreck were immediately available.