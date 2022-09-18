Man facing federal charges after stealing then crashing plane into Mississippi field

A man is facing federal charges after allegedly stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart as he flew over Mississippi earlier this month.

According to ABC News, 29-year-old Cory Patterson was arrested by local authorities on Sept. 3 after the small plane crash-landed in a field after circling over Tupelo for several hours.

Patterson, an unlicensed pilot, allegedly stole the small plane from the Tupelo Regional Airport, where he worked as an employee of Tupelo Aviation, according to the news outlet.

On Sept. 3, local authorities charged him with grand larceny and making terroristic threats.

Monday, he was additionally charged in federal court with destruction of aircraft and threats involving the destruction of aircraft.

ABC News did not immediately receive a response from Patterson's attorney to a request for comment on the federal charges.

According to arrest records, Patterson had previously taken flying lessons and claimed to have watched YouTube videos to figure out how to fly.

He allegedly called 911 on his cell phone and "threatened to crash the airplane" into the Tupelo Walmart, according to an affidavit from an FBI agent.

When the 911 operator asked if it was intentional that he was about to crash the plane, Patterson reportedly responded, "Oh yeah."

"When asked what his motive was, Patterson stated, 'l just don't want to live anymore and want to cause chaos while I'm at it,'" the affidavit stated.

Police said negotiators spoke to Patterson and were able to convince him to land the aircraft at Tupelo Regional Airport.

He received "instruction" over the phone on how to land the plane from a professional pilot, according to the affidavit. Patterson was able to lower the landing gear and made an approach to the airport before aborting the landing.

Patterson eventually crash-landed the plane in a soybean field in Ripley, Mississippi, authorities said. No one was harmed, and only the pilot was on the aircraft.