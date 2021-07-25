82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man facing attempted murder charge for attacking victim

2 years 7 months 4 weeks ago Monday, November 26 2018 Nov 26, 2018 November 26, 2018 5:01 AM November 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have charged a suspect for beating a victim while armed with a machete.

On November 25 officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a residence in the 5000 block of Douglas Avenue for a disturbance. One victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The victim advised that she was attacked by Kendrick Morgan. According to the arrest document, during a physical altercation, the victim grabbed a machete in order to defend herself against Morgan.

A struggled ensued over the machete which led Morgan to bite the victim on the right hand, causing her to drop the weapon. Morgan then continued to beat the victim while armed with the machete.

The woman sustained multiple lacerations to her chin and forehead.

Trending News

Morgan was charged with attempted second-degree murder and violation of a protective order.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days