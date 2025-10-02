Man, ex-girlfriend arrested for molesting two children in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — A man who allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl and molested another child in 2023 was arrested along with his ex-girlfriend.

Deputies began investigating 41-year-old Shalom Moalem-Rabi in May after receiving a tip from the FBI alleging that he sexually assaulted two children.

Moalem-Rabi was arrested and charged with two counts of molestation of a juvenile, as well as one count each of first-degree rape of a juvenile and aggravated crimes against nature.

A warrant was also issued for 31-year-old Allison Stearns, Moalem-Rabi's former live-in girlfriend. Stearns told authorities that she did not know about the sexual abuse during her relationship with Moalem-Rabi, who she said was "not a pleasant person and ultimately separated from (him) due to differences."

According to her warrant, Stearns has been living in North Dakota for the last two years. She was arrested on Sept. 19 in Stark County, North Dakota, for principal to rape of the seven-year-old girl, molestation of both children and crimes against nature. She has yet to be extradited to Louisiana.