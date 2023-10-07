Man ejected from motorcycle, killed in crash in Evangeline Parish

EVANGELINE – A 37-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning on LA 29 in Evangeline Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash took the life of David Duplechin.

The crash occured on LA 29 at Woodstone Road when Duplechin was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on the roadway and approached a left curve. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle failed to negotiate the left curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway. As a result, Duplechin was ejected.

Louisiana State Police say Duplechin was wearing a US DOT approved helmet but sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead by the Evangeline Parish Coroner's Office. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.