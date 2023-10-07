Latest Weather Blog
Man ejected from motorcycle, killed in crash in Evangeline Parish
EVANGELINE – A 37-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning on LA 29 in Evangeline Parish.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash took the life of David Duplechin.
The crash occured on LA 29 at Woodstone Road when Duplechin was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on the roadway and approached a left curve. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle failed to negotiate the left curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway. As a result, Duplechin was ejected.
Louisiana State Police say Duplechin was wearing a US DOT approved helmet but sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead by the Evangeline Parish Coroner's Office. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge General hosting annual event to promote breast cancer screenings
-
Baton Rouge General hosting annual event to promote breast cancer screenings
-
Radio show host, candidate for state rep under investigation by feds over...
-
Veterans specialty court coming to East Baton Rouge Parish aims to help...
-
BRAC touts economic success tied Government Street road diet