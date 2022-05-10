Man driving from Ariz. to Fla. stopped in St. Tammany Parish with 16 pounds of meth

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A man driving from Arizona to Florida was stopped by deputies in St. Tammany Parish, who found 16 pounds of meth in his vehicle.

Deputies said they stopped a car driven by 34-year-old Guillermo Zepeda on I-12 Monday shortly after 9 p.m.

According to deputies, Zepeda said he had a THC vape pen and there were pills on the center console, later identified as Valium.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found 16 pounds of meth, over nine ounces of Xanax tablets and a 2.9 gram bag of meth that was thrown out of the car.

Zepeda will be booked for speeding, following too close, improper lane usage, driving without a license, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute Xanax, possession of Valium, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.