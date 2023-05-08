Man dies one week after being struck along Ascension Parish road

ASCENSION PARISH - A man struck and critically injured as he was walking along a Dutchtown road has died, according to an attorney representing the victim's family.

The incident happened April 29, along LA 74. Darryl West was walking along the road when he was hit by a vehicle.

The impact shattered the front windshield of the vehicle and caused a severe dent in the hood.

An attorney for West's family on Monday said that West succumbed to his injuries Sunday at a local hospital.

West's family has questioned how investigators have handled the case. On Friday, their attorney said she hoped "that video footage captured by a local business and secured by police will answer some of the questions Mr. West and his family still have."

Louisiana State Police are now leading the investigation, attorneys said.

They have called a news conference for Monday afternoon to lay out their concerns, which include questions about what tests were conducted on the driver.

This is a developing story.