Man dies in a house fire he set after shooting his dog
CHOCTAW- A Choctaw man died in a house fire that he set himself after shooting his dog on Thursday, Sept. 22, officials say.
Lafourche Parish deputies and firefighters arrived on scene at around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday after a report of a fire on Choctaw School Road. Just inside the front door of the residence, firefighters discovered 57-year-old Samuel Farace's body after extinguishing the flames.
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office detectives conducted an investigation with the State Fire Marshal's Office investigators. It was determined that Farace had shot his dog with a rifle and subsequently set his house on fire. The dog was discovered dead inside the man's home. An autopsy done late Friday afternoon confirmed Farace had died in the fire.
