Man dead after jumping from moving boat, disappearing; agency investigating

THIBODAUX - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating the death of a man who vanished underwater after jumping from a moving boat May 28.

Agents said Christopher Martin, 52, jumped from a slow-moving boat and briefly surfaced before disappearing. LDWF was alerted to his disappearance that evening, about four hours later. Search and rescue crews were dispatched, and Martin's body was found the next day, May 29.

Further investigation and autopsy results are pending.