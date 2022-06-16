Latest Weather Blog
Man convicted over thrown beer bottle that broke jaw
SHEVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana jury has convicted a 23-year-old man of throwing a half-full beer bottle at another man in a bar, breaking the other man’s jaw and dislodging teeth.
A six-person jury deliberated for 30 minutes Wednesday before finding Caleb Heath Scheen, of Shreveport, guilty of aggravated battery, according to a news release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Scheen contended that he was defending himself when he threw the bottle on April 3, 2021, the statement said.
District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. scheduled sentencing for Aug. 5. The maximum sentence would be 10 years at hard labor.
He had been charged with aggravated second degree battery — intentionally causing serious injury with a dangerous weapon. That carries up to 15 years and a $10,000 fine, but jurors convicted him on the lesser charge.
Defense attorney Charles Kammer did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.
