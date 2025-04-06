Man convicted on 2 counts of first-degree murder, 1 count of attempted first-degree murder, officials say

CLINTON — An East Feliciana Parish jury has found a man guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

The guilty verdict for Deandre Galmon, 38, was reached Thursday, April 3, according to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office. The jury took just under two and a half hours to get the verdict.

Galmon was arrested in 2020 in connection with the first-degree murder of Darold Williams, 64, and the attempted murder of Charles Slack, 48 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Juliet, Tennessee. After being returned to East Feliciana Parish, Galmon was also charged with the first-degree murder of Teyhones Elliot, officials say.

The investigation that led to Galmon's arrest began on April 24, 2020, after Williams was discovered dead inside a mobile home that caught fire on Lakeshore Drive in Ethel, officials said. They added that Slack arrived at a Mississippi hospital with a "significant" gunshot wound around the time Williams was found.

Authorities say the following day, a burned vehicle belonging to Elliot was located on Rattlesnake Road. Four days later, Elliot's remains were found at a nearby intersection.

Autopsies of Williams and Elliot were performed, and the autopsies revealed that both victims had died from gunshot wounds to the head, officials say.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office investigated the deaths, which led to the arrest of Galmon and another man, 43-year-old Herbert Collins. Before Galmon went on trial, Collins pled guilty to his participation in the crimes, authorities said.

The case was prosecuted by the office of 20th Judicial District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla.