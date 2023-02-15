Latest Weather Blog
Man cited for deer hunting violations
CALCASIEU PARISH- The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a man for alleged deer hunting violations on Dec. 1.
Agents cited Jared L. Adams, 34, for hunting from a moving vehicle, hunting deer during illegal hours, hunting deer from public road and discharging a firearm from a public road.
Authorities were working a night hunting complaint outside of Carlyss. Around 6:30 p.m. agents observed a person operating a vehicle and shining a spotlight off Fabacher Road into some nearby fields.
Agents then observed the vehicle stop on the roadway and shoot at a suspected deer in the field from his vehicle. Adams was found with a loaded Browning 30-06 rifle in the passenger seat and a handled spotlight. Agents also found a freshly fired 30-06 hull in the driver's side floorboard.
Hunting deer during illegal hours carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting deer from a public road carries a $100 to $350 fine up to 60 days in jail. Discharging a firearm from a public road brings up to a $50 fine and30 days in jail.
Authorities said they seized the rifle with a scope and the handheld spotlight.
Trending News
No photo of Adams was provided.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Krewe of Comogo and Junior League of Baton Rouge hold Mardi Gras...
-
Lawmakers working to regulate sale of THC products statewide
-
Public meeting Thursday for proposed roundabout at dangerous Ascension intersection
-
Drainage ditches dug after man floods for third time in five months
-
La. DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson retiring from agency amid likely run for...
Sports Video
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games