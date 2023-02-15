Man cited for deer hunting violations

CALCASIEU PARISH- The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a man for alleged deer hunting violations on Dec. 1.

Agents cited Jared L. Adams, 34, for hunting from a moving vehicle, hunting deer during illegal hours, hunting deer from public road and discharging a firearm from a public road.

Authorities were working a night hunting complaint outside of Carlyss. Around 6:30 p.m. agents observed a person operating a vehicle and shining a spotlight off Fabacher Road into some nearby fields.

Agents then observed the vehicle stop on the roadway and shoot at a suspected deer in the field from his vehicle. Adams was found with a loaded Browning 30-06 rifle in the passenger seat and a handled spotlight. Agents also found a freshly fired 30-06 hull in the driver's side floorboard.

Hunting deer during illegal hours carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting deer from a public road carries a $100 to $350 fine up to 60 days in jail. Discharging a firearm from a public road brings up to a $50 fine and30 days in jail.

Authorities said they seized the rifle with a scope and the handheld spotlight.

No photo of Adams was provided.