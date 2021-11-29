45°
Man charged with attempted murder over infant head trauma

Sunday, November 28 2021
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A central Louisiana man is charged with attempted murder after his child was brought to a hospital with severe head injuries.

The Town Talk of Alexandria reports 22-year-old Kendrick Laron Williams of Pineville was arrested by Alexandria police after his infant was brought to a hospital by ambulance Tuesday.

Williams is charged with attempted second-degree murder and is being held in the Rapides Parish jail with bail set at $300,000. It’s unclear if Williams has a lawyer to speak for him.

The baby later was flown to another medical facility that specializes in child trauma, police said. As of Wednesday morning, the child was listed in critical condition.

