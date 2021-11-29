45°
Latest Weather Blog
Man charged with attempted murder over infant head trauma
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A central Louisiana man is charged with attempted murder after his child was brought to a hospital with severe head injuries.
The Town Talk of Alexandria reports 22-year-old Kendrick Laron Williams of Pineville was arrested by Alexandria police after his infant was brought to a hospital by ambulance Tuesday.
Williams is charged with attempted second-degree murder and is being held in the Rapides Parish jail with bail set at $300,000. It’s unclear if Williams has a lawyer to speak for him.
Trending News
The baby later was flown to another medical facility that specializes in child trauma, police said. As of Wednesday morning, the child was listed in critical condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Work on major flood control projects kick off this week in Ascension...
-
Dog taken inside stolen car found, reunited with family four days later
-
Deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Monday night
-
New group hitting streets of EBR, trying to reduce increasing homicide rate
-
Fire destroys townhome off Perkins Road