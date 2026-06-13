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Authorities respond to reported shots fired near Walmart parking lot on Cortana Place, no injuries reported
BATON ROUGE — Authorities responded to a reported shooting near the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on Cortana Place.
The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
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Emergency officials said there are currently no reported injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
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