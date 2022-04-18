Man caught stealing 3 sacks full of crawfish from Vacherie pond

VACHERIE - A man was arrested by deputies late Saturday night when he was caught stealing crawfish from a pond off LA-3127.

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Lance Rodrigue was found with three sacks of crawfish at 11:39 p.m. Saturday.

Rodrigue was booked for theft of livestock, taking fish without a commercial license, and a commercial gear license required. He is being held under a $25,000 bond.