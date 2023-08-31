Man caught in gunfight on S. Acadian while commuting to work

BATON ROUGE - The drive to work can be a dreadful experience, and even more so when you get caught in a shootout on the way. That's what happened this past weekend when Allen Cutrer was making his commute through the capital city.

"I had just pulled off South Acadian, I take that exit 50-60 times a year that's just the reality of it," Cutrer said. I'm listening to music, normal Baton Rouge traffic stuff just headed to work and kind of in auto-pilot."

What happened next would put a hole in his day and his truck.

"Traffic was just starting to move when I heard a loud pop," he said. "It sounded like if you ever threw a chunk of concrete or had a piece of concrete and it goes up in the undercarriage of your car, that's what I thought it was. Then I heard a second, much louder pop and that's when I realized that I was getting shot at."

Cutrer soon realized that the car behind him was being targeted by the shooter.

"He hit the retaining wall, swerved across traffic and that's when I heard bow bow bow bow bow, I think it was nine total from what I heard," he said. "I kept going straight through the intersection with traffic allowing, cars were just going everywhere."

He pulled over and assessed the damage to his truck.

"It was one shot that went into the fender here and came out the headlight, and then it was one shot that went into my tire," he said.

Cutrer says what happened next made him realize that he was blessed to be in Baton Rouge. As he pulled over and went into a nearby restaurant, two families helped him change his tire and made sure he was okay before he got back on the road.

"For every one interaction where you get shot at in the street, there's a million interactions where people love on each other and show that Baton Rouge is a city that's worth living and working in," he said. "It gets a bad rep but ten years down the line, when I think about, 'Oh, I was driving through the intersection and someone slammed bullets at me,' I'm not going to think of that, I'm going to be thinking of the two families that helped me out."

BRPD said the shooting is still under investigation, but they did confirm that the other victim involved in the shooting was unharmed.