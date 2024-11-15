Man arrested on five counts of obscenity in Baton rouge

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested on multiple counts of obscenity Thursday after allegedly exposing himself in Baton Rouge businesses.

After receiving multiple complaints of a man exposing himself in the Baton Rouge area, Prinston Gautreaux, 28, was arrested in the Gonzales area by a U.S. Marshal's Task Force.

Gautreaux was booked into the East Baton Parish Prison on five counts of obscenity.