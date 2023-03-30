Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested on five attempted murder counts after argument, gunfire
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of shooting Tuesday at a car with a woman and children inside. One child was injured by broken glass.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Kentrell Jones, 41, was arrested Wednesday in the Jefferson Park Drive incident.
Jones told detectives that he was sitting outside when two people came up to his home and accused him of breaking a window on their property, according to arrest records. An argument followed and soon became physical. Jones, who thought one of the people had a gun, went inside and grabbed a firearm, shooting at the two as they ran away.
In the process, Jones' gunfire hit a car with a mother and her two small children inside, arrest records show. One of the children was injured by broken glass.
Jones was booked with five counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and two counts of criminal damage to property.
