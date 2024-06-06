Man arrested in New Orleans for death of toddler in Maine

OWLS HEAD, Maine (AP) — A man charged with manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend’s 22-month-old child was arrested in Louisiana after an autopsy showed the toddler died from blunt force trauma, state police said Wednesday.

The child’s death happened when Aziayh Scott was living with his girlfriend in Owls Head, and 22-month-old Quayshawn Wilson was reported to be unresponsive in a Walmart parking lot on May 29, police said.

The toddler was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and an autopsy the following day concluded the death was a homicide. Detectives learned the couple had returned to Louisiana when they went to the Owls Head residence several days later, police said.

Scott, 23, was arrested Wednesday morning in New Orleans, and he was being held in the Orleans Parish Prison while awaiting his return to Maine. It was unclear if he had a lawyer.