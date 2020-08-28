Man arrested in connection with deadly Trader Joe's parking lot shooting

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Trader Joe's grocery store on Saturday.

Police say Jace Boyd was arrested Thursday morning with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police Task Force

Boyd is accused of killing 61-year-old Danny Buckley following an argument.

Police said Buckley was wounded during the Saturday evening shooting and taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Video and pictures recorded by WBRZ reporters showed police focused on a vehicle in the parking lot at the far-end of the lot, in between the grocery store and the now-closed restaurant that was once Provisions.

The Business Report cites sources saying Buckley was an aggressive panhandler, reporting the gun may have been fired in self-defense.

Police said Monday, in response to questions about the shooting, that it appeared to be an "isolated incident" and that the victim’s background is part of the ongoing investigation.

Boyd will be booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.