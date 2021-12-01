61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested in brutal beating, death of 63-year-old victim

By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - After a man was beaten to death on Madison Avenue, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) arrested a 49-year-old male suspect in connection with the crime.

According to an affidavit from a BRPD officer, Lorenza Rolan Lemon was arrested for his alleged role in the death of Clyde McFadden.

Police say it was October 15 when McFadden was found badly beaten in the front yard of a Madison Avenue home and transported to an area hospital by EMS.

The affidavit goes on to say that two days later, McFadden passed away as a result of his injuries.

The Advocate says McFadden was 63-years-old. 

An investigation led police to Lemon and to an unnamed female accomplice, according to the affidavit.

The alleged accomplice was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and police say she used a photograph to identify Lemon as the man who beat McFadden to death.

As of Wednesday morning, Lemon is in East Baton Rouge Parish on a charge of second-degree murder.

