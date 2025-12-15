48°
Man arrested in Assumption Parish for allegedly punching neighbor in the face

Monday, December 15 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LABADIEVILLE — The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man for allegedly punching his neighbor in the face during an argument on Sparrow Street.

Deputies say Anthony L. Herron, 40, was arrested on assault and battery charges after he allegedly punched his neighbor with a closed fist after a disagreement on Friday, Dec. 12.

Herron is now accused of attempting to strike his neighbor with a shovel during the argument, according to deputies. 

Authorities say, Herron was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and simple battery. He remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing. 

