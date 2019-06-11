Man arrested in 2016 shooting involving NBA YoungBoy

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man for his involvement in a 2016 drive-by shooting.

On November 2, 2016, police were called to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street. It was determined that multiple male suspects had driven by the home and shot at two male victims who were standing in the front yard.

The same morning police were dispatched to a nearby address on May Street and found the vehicle the suspects used in the shooting. Authorities also found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

During the course of the investigation, police learned the suspects arrived at the location on Kentucky Street to confront the victims about a previous murder.

Three of the suspects have been identified as Ben Fields, Kentrell Gaulden (NBA Youngboy), and Trulondrick Norman.

According to the arrest report Gaulden and Norman were the shooters.

Fields was previously arrested and charged with principal to attempted first-degree murder. Gaulden pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm.

Norman was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder for the 2016 incident. He also faces a possession of a stolen firearm charge after a gun was reported stolen in 2018.