Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for two attempted murder charges after exchanging gunfire in Cortana Place
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for two attempted murder charges after he allegedly waited for two people to exit a Walmart before trying to ambush them.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the two victims were shopping at the Walmart on Cortana Place around 4 p.m. Sunday when they were approached by a man who neither of them recognized. They exchanged a few words in passing, and the man, later identified as 19-year-old Demaurion Pierce, walked out of the store and pulled a ski mask over his face.
The victims saw him do this and waited a short while before exiting the store. Pierce then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the both of them, and one of the victims pulled out his own gun before the two exchanged shots in the Walmart parking lot.
Pierce fled the scene and threw his gun over a nearby bridge, but it was ultimately recovered when deputies investigated the scene and took Pierce into custody.
Trending News
Pierce was arrested and booked for aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two BRPD officers dead after police helicopter crashed in Erwinville while pursuing...
-
Non-profit 'It Takes A Village' serves community one last time; closing after...
-
Two BRPD officers dead after police helicopter crashed in Erwinville while pursuing...
-
LSU Greek Life partners with Habitat for Humanity to build homes for...
-
2MAD: Baton Rouge Buddy Walk; 101 Women in Business Conference
Sports Video
-
Lady Tigers celebrate as they punch their ticket to the Final Four
-
LSU women's basketball, prepping for Elite 8, has a unique fan watching...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Sweet 16
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover