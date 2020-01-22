Man arrested for threatening to blow up building in Houma

HOUMA – A man wanted for making threats to blow up a building in Houma was arrested, according to Louisiana State Police.

Daniel Neville, 54, was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace, communicating false information of planned arson along with entry and remaining where forbidden.



On Nov. 3, Neville went to a Social Security Administration building in Houma. During his visit, Neville got into an argument with SSA personnel and threatened to blow up the building when they told him to leave. The incident was brought to the attention of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Protective Service who requested the assistance of Louisiana State Police.

Troopers were able to substantiate the threats and arrest warrants were issued, however efforts to locate Neville were not immediately successful.

On Jan. 10, Neville went to an area hospital in Houma and created a disturbance. Officers from the Houma Police Department responded to the hospital and arrested him for that incident. Officers then learned of the outstanding arrest warrants for Neville and also arrested him on the State Police charges.