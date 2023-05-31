76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested for raping girl under the age of 13

Wednesday, May 31 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LAPLACE - After months of investigating, authorities arrested a man who is accused of raping a girl under the age of 13.  

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said they received a complaint about 51-year-old Patrick Buckhalter raping a juvenile girl in January of 2023. 

Deputies said they obtained evidence that Buckhalter had sex with the girl and booked him with first-degree rape, two counts of sexual battery, and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. He is being held in custody under a $290,000 bond.

Anyone who may be a victim of Buckhalter or has more information about the case should call (504) 494-3714. 

