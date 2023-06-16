96°
Man arrested for negligent homicide after allegedly shooting, killing 20-year-old early Friday

Friday, June 16 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for negligent homicide after a shooting off Goodwood Boulevard that left a 20-year-old dead. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Khalil Holmes, 26, was arrested for negligent homicide after he reportedly shot and killed 20-year-old Aklyah Dorsey in the driveway of a home in the 9000 block of North Parkview Drive around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police say the victim and the shooter were in a relationship. 

No further information was given. This is a developing story. 

