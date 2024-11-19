Man arrested for murder, drive-by shooting after Plank Road shooting that left 14-year-old dead

BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested after a shooting that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

According to BRPD, Dylan Thomas Fox, 19, was arrested for drive-by shooting, first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons after the shooting death of Eric Taylor, 14, on Plank Road. The shooting took place Nov. 13.

EBR Schools confirmed that Taylor was an 8th grade student at Northdale Academy.

BRPD says more arrests will be coming as a result of the shooting, including other people in the car as a result of the shooting. BRPD spokesperson Lt. L'Jean McKneely also said other incidents are happening as a result of this shooting.

"This particular tragic situation has resulted in other shootings that have occurred throughout the city. We know most of the parties that were involved, so we will be having conversations with those individuals in the near future," McKneely said.

McKneely also said they believe the initial shooting may not have been retaliatory, but that shootings after may be retaliatory.

The investigation is ongoing.