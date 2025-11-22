75°
Man arrested for murder after body found behind Triangle Food Market off of Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for second-degree murder after a body was found behind Triangle Food Market off Scenic Highway in September.
DeAndre Swayzer, 36, was arrested after James Lee Critney, 25, was found dead with a gunshot wound behind the store.
Video from the scene showed Critney in a verbal altercation with Swayzer before producing a handgun and threatening to shoot Critney, police said. After the two walk out of view of the cameras, a gunshot can be heard, arrest documents say.
Police said that on Friday, after detectives interviewed Swayzer, he admitted to shooting Critney before fleeing the scene.
Swayzer was booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.
