Man arrested for murder after allegedly stabbing woman, being shot by deputy while barricaded
INDEPENDENCE - Louisiana State Police investigators arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a woman to death and was shot by a Tangipahoa Parish deputy after deputies responded to a domestic violence stabbing incident.
Cornelius King Sr., 43, was booked for second-degree murder after Elaine Davis, 48, died as a result of her injuries. King barricaded himself in a residence occupied by him and Davis and was shot by a deputy.
The investigation is ongoing.
