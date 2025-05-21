73°
Man arrested for murder after allegedly stabbing woman, being shot by deputy while barricaded

Wednesday, May 21 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

INDEPENDENCE - Louisiana State Police investigators arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a woman to death and was shot by a Tangipahoa Parish deputy after deputies responded to a domestic violence stabbing incident.

Cornelius King Sr., 43, was booked for second-degree murder after Elaine Davis, 48, died as a result of her injuries. King barricaded himself in a residence occupied by him and Davis and was shot by a deputy.

The investigation is ongoing.

