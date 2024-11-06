88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for molesting young girl in Ascension Parish

34 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, November 06 2024 Nov 6, 2024 November 06, 2024 3:43 PM November 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE — A man in Ascension Parish was arrested for molesting and raping a young girl, deputies said Wednesday.

Byron Crowfoot, 43, was arrested after a 14-year-old girl came forward with allegations that he sexually abused her over two years starting when she was six. 

Crowfoot was booked by deputies on four counts of first-degree rape and one count of molesting a juvenile. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days