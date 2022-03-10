55°
Man arrested for involvement in Plank Road shooting, police say

Thursday, March 10 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Wesley Turner

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Thursday for his involvement in a shooting on Plank Road last month.

The Baton Rouge Police Department worked with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to arrest Wesley Turner, 29, for a shooting Saturday, Feb. 19 at a grocery store on Plank Road.

Turner was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

No information about the Feb. 19 shooting was immediately available.

