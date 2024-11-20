Man arrested for homicide after shooting death in March

70°
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for second-degree murder months after a fatal shooting that happened on South 18th Street.

The shooting happened on Mar. 19 on South 18th and left Dwain Fleming, 61, dead that afternoon. Fleming died from his injuries on the scene. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced officers arrested Brandon Warner, 38, for the shooting on Nov. 19. 

Officers did not release a motive for the shooting, but said Warner has been previously arrested for second-degree murder, aggravated battery, illegal use of a weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. 

