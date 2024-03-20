44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Victim identified in South 18th St. shooting

12 hours 18 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, March 19 2024 Mar 19, 2024 March 19, 2024 3:25 PM March 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon along South 18th Street. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. near the corner of South 18th and America streets. 

Trending News

The victim was identified as Dwain Fleming, 61. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days