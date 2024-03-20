44°
Latest Weather Blog
Victim identified in South 18th St. shooting
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon along South 18th Street.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. near the corner of South 18th and America streets.
Trending News
The victim was identified as Dwain Fleming, 61. No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'A very depressing building:' EBR Juvenile Detention Center, Parish Prison could finally...
-
Questions remain over owner of land for proposed Livingston Parish subdivision
-
BRFD: St. Luke's Episcopal fire not caused by arson, still determining cause
-
Multiple attempts to pay late daughter's bill go unaddressed by furniture company,...
-
Man killed in shooting along South 18th Street
Sports Video
-
LSU men's hoops readies for NIT starter
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...