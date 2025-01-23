Man arrested for DWI after Hammond woman killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

PONCHATOULA - A man was booked for driving while intoxicated after a crash on La. 22 killed one woman, Louisiana State Police said.

LSP said Kody A. Lacour was driving westbound on La. 22 when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the vehicle of Peggy J. Williams. Police said Williams, 65, died in the hospital after sustaining critical injuries from the crash.

Troopers determined that Lacour was impaired at the time of the crash, resulting in him being arrested for first-offense DWI and obstruction of a court order.

This crash remains under investigation.