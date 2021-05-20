73°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for child sex crime in Assumption Parish
BELLE ROSE - Jefferson Parish authorities arrested a man on Wednesday for indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Christian Tyler Perez, 23, was at a gathering near Belle Rose on April 11 when deputies were called. The complainant, who owned the house Perez was at, said he had committed an inappropriate sexual act on a child.
An independent witness confirmed the incident after further investigation, and Perez was arrested on felony sex crime violations. He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles.
Trending News
His bond is set at $60,000 and he remains incarcerated.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Catholic lacrosse feeling confident despite loss in state championship
-
Cole Kelley wins Walter Payton Award
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search