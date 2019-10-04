Man arrested for attempted murder following threat, fist fight with victim

ZACHARY - A 22-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman Friday afternoon.

According to the Zachary Police Department, Jaylon O'Conner of Ethel came to the victim's residence, located in the 4600 block of Little Farms Drive, to give her a ride to work.

She allowed O'Conner to come inside her home, according to arrest records. O'Conner entered, closed the door, immediately put a revolver handgun to her head and told her "You about to die."

The victim then pushed O'Conner which caused him to drop the gun. The two then struggled for control of the gun, according to arrest records. The victim discharged the firearm during the struggle in an effort to get O'Conner to stop, but she was not successful in doing so.

O'Conner then knocked the firearm out of the victim's hands, to which a fist fight ensued. The victim suffered numerous injuries to the face as a result of the altercation.

O'Conner then grabbed the gun off of the floor as the victim ran out of the house, according to arrest records. O'Conner fired a shot at the victim as she ran from the house.

The victim was transported to the hospital for the injuries she suffered during the incident.

An officer spoke with a neighbor in the area who said they heard three gunshots and saw the victim running away from the house. They also reportedly saw O'Conner leave in a Toyota Corolla, according to arrest records.

One bullet was also located on the floor of the residence.

Detectives received information that O'Conner had to go to work later that day at the Walmart Supercenter in Baker.

Zachary Police Detectives, along with the assistance of Baker Police Department, located O'Conner at the Walmart and arrested him.

O'Conner told authorities that he and the victim got into an argument outside the residence, and he followed her inside where the argument continued.

During the continued argument inside, O'Conner said the victim attempted to reach for his waistband where she knows he keeps his handgun. The two then proceeded to engage in an altercation.

O'Conner also told authorities he tossed the handgun on Plank Road after he left the residence, but the handgun was never located, according to arrest records.

O'Conner was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charged of attempted second-degree murder and second-degree battery.