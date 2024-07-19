85°
Man arrested for attempted murder after Ponchatoula shooting
PONCHATOULA - A man was arrested after a shooting on July 13 left one victim injured, according to the Ponchatoula Police Department.
Police were dispatched to TJ's Tobacco Store in reference to shots being fired and, upon arrival, found a victim in the parking lot with three apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transferred to a hospital for treatment.
Clyde Gaten III, 20, was booked for attempted second-degree murder and was transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.
