Man arrested for attempted murder after October shooting
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday for attempted murder one month after allegedly shooting someone at an Essen Lane gas station.
The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Michael Miller, 22, Tuesday for a shooting that happened on Essen Lane on Oct. 12.
Miller was reportedly arrested without incident but did not give a motive for the shooting.
