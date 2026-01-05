63°
Man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly setting occupied Franklin home on fire
FRANKLIN — A man accused of arson and attempted first-degree murder was arrested on Thursday in connection with a house fire on Robert Street, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.
The Franklin Fire Department said Jrevon Anderson, 32, of Franklin, allegedly started a house fire on Dec. 27 while people were still inside the home.
According to authorities, while flames from the fire spread to a neighboring home, occupants of both residences were able to escape unharmed.
The department identified Anderson as a suspect during an investigation with the Franklin Police Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Anderson was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated arson. His bail was set at $400,000.
