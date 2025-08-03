Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for attempted arson of religious building
GREENWELL SPRINGS - A man was arrested for the attempted arson of a religious building after allegedly completing an ATM heist with a stolen vehicle and trying to burn the evidence in a church parking lot.
Lloyd Carlos, 32, reportedly stole a truck from inside Baton Rouge city limits and drove it to Greenwell Springs, where he burglarized a convenience store and stole their ATM.
Carlos allegedly took the ATM home and then brought the truck back to the area and parked at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church along Greenwell Springs Road, where he wiped down the vehicle and set it on fire.
Carlos was booked for attempted arson of a religious building, simple arson, and obstruction of justice by the fire department. He faces additional charges for the burglary.
