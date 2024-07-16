87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for assault told deputies a woman had robbed him at gunpoint

35 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, July 16 2024 Jul 16, 2024 July 16, 2024 8:32 AM July 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LABADIEVILLE - Deputies arrested a man for aggravated assault after he called law enforcement to a report an armed robbery that seemingly didn't happen. 

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said it arrested 29-year-old Montrell Garrison after an incident that happened Monday morning. 

Garrison called deputies and told them a woman had robbed him at gunpoint. As deputies began investigating, they found Garrison was present for a disturbance on Ryder Lane, during which witnesses said he brandished a knife and began swinging wildly toward the people present. 

The witnesses were able to subdue Garrison and disarm him. 

Deputies found no armed robbery occurred. 

Trending News

Garrison was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days