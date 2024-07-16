87°
Man arrested for assault told deputies a woman had robbed him at gunpoint
LABADIEVILLE - Deputies arrested a man for aggravated assault after he called law enforcement to a report an armed robbery that seemingly didn't happen.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said it arrested 29-year-old Montrell Garrison after an incident that happened Monday morning.
Garrison called deputies and told them a woman had robbed him at gunpoint. As deputies began investigating, they found Garrison was present for a disturbance on Ryder Lane, during which witnesses said he brandished a knife and began swinging wildly toward the people present.
The witnesses were able to subdue Garrison and disarm him.
Deputies found no armed robbery occurred.
Garrison was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault.
