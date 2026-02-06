Man arrested for allegedly stealing money from casino gaming machines, deputies search for second suspect

PORT ALLEN — A man was arrested by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office for allegedly stealing money from casino game machines in several locations throughout the parish.

According to West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Jeff Bergeron, an investigation into the thefts began in early December following reports of money being stolen from casino gaming machines in the area.

On Jan. 28, deputies responded to an attempted robbery at a local casino along Lobdell Highway, where they located and arrested 32-year-old Christopher Stills of Baton Rouge.

Deputies said that while arresting Stills, they discovered multiple keys to gaming machines in his possession.

Stills was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on multiple charges, including felony theft, misdemeanor theft and attempted theft.

Detectives investigating the case also asked for the public's help in identifying a second suspect believed to go by the nickname "Bubba."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-382-5200.