Man arrested for allegedly shooting at family gathering on Sycamore Street, sending one to hospital

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested Sunday for allegedly shooting at a family gathering on Sycamore Street.

According to arrest records, on March 28, Baton Rouge Police officers were dispatched to a shooting on Sycamore Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

A victim told detectives that 25-year-old Zachariah Smith drove past his home and fired shots at his family, who was gathered in front of the residence, documents show. The victim told police that he shot back at Smith.

Another victim, a woman, told police Smith had sent her death threats the day before the shooting, according to arrest documents.

Smith was arrested and booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder, domestic abuse aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a person convicted of domestic abuse and illegal use of weapons.

He was previously convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm in 2022 and domestic abuse battery in 2025.

Another shooting on Sycamore Street on April 8 claimed the life of 19-year-old Montrell Nover. Police have yet to identify a suspect.