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BRPD says they have not yet identified suspect in Sycamore Street fatal shooting on 19-year-old
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police said Friday that they have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 19-year-old along Sycamore Street earlier this week.
According to a BRPD spokesperson, detectives are still investigating the death of Montrell Nover, who was killed in a shooting along Sycamore just off Beechwood Drive on Wednesday.
BRPD officers on scene said the shooting was a result of an argument between two groups. BRPD said that Nover was outside his home when the shooting happened.
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