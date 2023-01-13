53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl

2 hours 8 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, January 13 2023 Jan 13, 2023 January 13, 2023 10:22 AM January 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Thursday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in November of 2022. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the 14-year-old told police that she had drank alcohol at a friend's house and become intoxicated. She and her friend were picked up by another friend and brought to the then-19-year-old Johnathan David's apartment. 

David told the girls he was 17 and gave the victim more alcohol before bringing her into his room and allegedly raping her. The girl's two friends corroborated the statement, according to arrest documents. 

BRPD arrested David Thursday, January 12. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for one count of third-degree rape. 

