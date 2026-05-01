Man arrested for allegedly killing 18-year-old in interstate drive-by shooting near Southeastern

HAMMOND — A man already in jail was arrested again Friday, now accused of killing an 18-year-old in an interstate drive-by shooting near Southeastern Louisiana University.

Deputies charged DeAlvin Davis, 19, with accessory to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 18-year-old Ravell Javion Steptoe. Davis was already in jail on unrelated charges, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.

According to TPSO, the shooting happened on the I-55 northbound entrance ramp at University Avenue around 2 a.m. on February 22.

Deputies say a black Kia, driven by Steptoe, pulled over on the ramp to exchange an item with a blue Mustang, driven by a relative of Steptoe. While they were pulled over, a third vehicle drove by, firing shots, killing Steptoe.

TPSO said it is still investigating the shooting and working to identify additional suspects.

Davis was also arrested a year ago for his alleged involvement in shootings near the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival.