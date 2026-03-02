71°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for allegedly having marijuana in his car at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center
ST. GABRIEL — A man was arrested Monday for allegedly taking contraband to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.
Captain Mark Graves with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said that Shedrick Young originally went to Elayn Hunt for a job interview.
While inside the facility, a K9 alerted to his car, leading to the discovery of a small amount of marijuana and a smoking device, according to deputies.
Graves said any amount of drugs is illegal to have in a Department of Corrections facility, even if the person has a medical card.
Trending News
Young was arrested for taking contraband to a penal institution.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Proponents and protestors take to LSU campus to voice feelings about conflict...
-
Low-flying helicopters conducting magnetic surveys in Livingston and St. Helena parishes
-
Baton Rouge Police Department investigating shooting near 225 Fest on Saturday
-
Pierre Part man arrested for allegedly beating woman, forcing her into his...
-
Crosswalk signals still not working months after $2.5M Sherwood Forest upgrade
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman